Sweet treats for Harold McCauley House residents at Valentine's Afternoon Tea Party

RESIDENTS and staff at Harold McCauley House, Omagh, were treated to cakes and bakes at a Valentine’s Afternoon Tea Party on Friday.

"The delicious treats were prepared by Harold McCauley's amazing kitchen staff and head cook, Ruth Mitchell," said a spokesperson for the home.

"Love was the theme and the home was decorated beautifully with flowers, hearts, balloons and streamers. The balloons were supplied by local company Bloons.

"Residents enjoyed afternoon tea with scones, cream and jam, heart shaped cheesecakes and heart shortbread, chocolate coated strawberries, cupcakes and traybakes.

"The afternoon was spent enjoying old time love songs performed by our very own talented musicians Janet Clements on the piano and Eugene Moore who serenaded all with his flute and saxophone skills. We all relived years gone by, by singing love songs and reminiscing."