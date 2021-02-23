Men charged with aggravated burglary to appear in court

TWO men, aged 22 and 24, who were arrested following a report of an aggravated burglary in Strabane on Sunday, February 21, have been charged with a number of offences.

These include grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary with intent to steal, aggravated vehicle taking and criminal damage.

Both are due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court this morning.

"As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS)," a PSNI spokesperson said.