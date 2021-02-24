DfI Minister urged to address state of local roads as residents hit out at pothole chaos

THE Minister for the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), Nichola Mallon, has been asked to urgently address the state of the local rural roads across Tyrone.

It comes in the wake of last week's article in the Tyrone Constitution newspaper, highlighting the 'dangerous' state of several pothole-riddled roads within the West Tyrone area, with Mid Tyrone councillor, Bert Wilson, claiming the current state of roads were among the worst in the province.

That prompted a discussion on our Facebook page, with two local motorists claiming their cars have been damaged recently as a result of potholes in their area.

