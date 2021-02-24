Multi-million pound improvement plan for Perry Street

A contractor is being sought to construct a major mixed-use development in Dungannon, with Perry Street now set to be completely transformed as part of a multi-million pound project.

The move to go out to tender comes six years after the proposals, designed to improve what many viewed as being a run-down area of the town, were first brought to the newly-formed Mid-Ulster District Council.

Three retail units – one of them described on papers as a “commercial landmark building” – form the backbone of the scheme, which falls within a designated Conseration Area.

The development includes substantial residential plans with the approval including permission for eight new townhouses and three apartments.

The scheme takes in one entire side of Perry Street, from number 4 to 36, with approval given back in 2018.

Castlehill Community Regeneration Group, which is comprised of members of the local Orange lodge, is behind the development which has just taken another major step forward.

The plan is to demolish the row of properties, which had been bought for £230,000.