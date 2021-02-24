Newry, Mourne and Down PCSP install RAPID Bin at Mulkerns Eurospar

NEWRY Mourne and Down PCSP have partnered with Mulkerns Eurospar, Forkhill Road Newry to install the seventh RAPID (Remove All Prescription and Illegal Drugs) Bin in the district.

RAPID was initially piloted in 2010, and due to its success, Bins are now installed throughout Northern Ireland. Ninety per cent of the deposited in the Bins are prescription or over the counter medicines but illegal drugs have also been deposited.

The RAPID Bins are completely anonymous, and their aim is to remove drugs from our streets, so they can be disposed of in a safe manner. The initiative is supported by the Public Health Agency and the Bins are emptied by the Police Service if Northern Ireland.

Speaking about the initiative, Chair of Newry, Mourne and Down PCSP, Councillor John Trainor said, “We are delighted to expand the RAPID initiative in the Killeavy area and are extremely grateful to Mulkerns for their collaborative working. The introduction of these disposal bins provides an effective way for drugs and harmful substances to be removed from our community. This initiative provides a real opportunity to reduce the availability of drugs and criminal activity often associated with drug use, and by working together we are giving a clear indication that we do not want drugs on our street.”

Terry Mulkerns of Mulkerns Eurospar, Forkhill Road Newry also said, “At Mulkerns, the community is central to our business and we are fully supportive of this initiative which will make the local area safer. The RAPID bin provides an invaluable opportunity for anyone to dispose safely and anonymously of any unused or discarded drugs both legal and illegal. The RAPID Bin at Mulkerns is located close to the recycling bins in a discreet location, and we would encourage the local community to make use of this facility.”

RAPID has three aims:

Removal of prescription, illegal and new psychoactive substances.

Provision of information and support to individuals, families, local businesses and community organisations to raise awareness of the effects and risks of using/misusing illegal and/or prescription drugs.

Bringing together community and statutory agencies, local businesses and the general public under the RAPID initiative to work towards making their local community a safer place to live.

For more information, Newry, Mourne and Down PCSP has developed a short animated explainer video on its RAPID Bin initiative in the district, and can be viewed on online at: https://youtu.be/R6fCFdp6uXg