Newry teacher bullying case for preliminary enquiry

By Donal McMahon

A Newry maths teacher is set to be sent for trial on charges of bullying and intimidation.

Patrick Hollywood (39) of Upper Fathom Road is charged with a series intimidation charges, harassment and causing others to fear violence on dates from January 2017 to August 2018.

The charges follow an investigation in to complaints of harassment and intimidation surrounding incidents at St Patrick’s High School, Keady.

The Armagh school was struck with serious allegations of English and maths GCSE exam cheating by teachers following some high marks achieved by the school

Over 45 statements of witnesses have so far been entered in the case, with that number, said in court expected to rise.

A ‘raft’ of forensic material largely made up of computer files and calligraphy will be examined in the case.

Email evidence concerning an alleged victim of the Keady school bullying case has delayed a PSNI investigation.

Defence asked for the case to be adjourned for eight weeks so that papers could be reviewed and consultation carried out with his client.

District judge Eamonn King adjourned the case to April 21 when a preliminary enquiry (PE) will be carried out tom potentially elevate the case to Newry crown court for trial.