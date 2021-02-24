Omagh firm's Jerusalema Challenge reaches international eyes

AN Omagh company has been blown away by the local, national and international response to their efforts to perform the Jerusalema Challenge.

In the first 72 hours of uploading their dance to social media, Telestack's video had been viewed almost 20,000 people.

"The social exposure has really showcased Telestack, our staff, our products and more importantly our workmanship to a global audience," said a spokesperson.

The video was designed to spread some cheer and staff had a lot of fun practicising and filming the performance.

The spokesperson continued: "Every year in Telestack we choose a charity that is close to our hearts and due to Covid, fundraising has been harder this year with restrictions in place. This year we are fundraising for CDH UK, if we brought a smile to your face or some giggles, please visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/

TelestackLimited and donate to this wonderful cause.

"Our products are designed and manufactured in Omagh, by people from the locality, and exported across the world.

"We now challenge all our dealers and customers!"