Post Brexit- Sustaining and building cross border trade

A MAJOR cross border conference, jointly hosted by Dundalk and Newry Chambers, will focus on sustaining and building cross border trade post Brexit.

With over 200 people already registered to attend, the online conference will include contributions from An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, TD and Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, MLA.

Recognising the importance of the conference, it is supported by InterTradeIreland, Louth County Council, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Local Enterprise Office Louth, and the M1 Corridor Project.

Speaking at the launch of the conference, Sean Farrell, President Dundalk Chamber said:

“Just over two months after the end of the transition period this cross-border conference will provide businesses with an update on the challenges, opportunities and support that is available. Dundalk – Newry is an important economic region. In this post Brexit period, it is vital that we work to ensure that businesses in this border region have the support to help them grow.”

Welcoming the opportunity to work again with Dundalk Chamber on this important cross border conference, President of Newry Chamber, Emma Mullen-Marmion said:

“Now more than ever it is important that we reinforce messages around cross border cooperation and trade. Despite Brexit, the relationship between our two chambers remains strong and we are committed to ensuring the gains of the last 20 years and the development of the All-Ireland economy are not lost.”

Other confirmed speakers include Oliver Mangan, Chief Economist at AIB, who will provide an overview of the Irish Economy post Brexit and COVID-19. The Chief Executive of Newry Mourne and Down Council, Marie Ward and the Chief Executive of Louth County Council, Joan Martin, will deliver a joint presentation on the theme of Newry-Dundalk, A Prospectus for Growth.

The conference will also provide a range of supports and advice to local businesses on building cross border trade. Welcoming their involvement in the programme, Margaret Hearty, Director of Programmes & Business Services at InterTradeIreland said:

InterTradeIreland is proud to sponsor the Newry & Dundalk Chamber’s annual cross-border conference. This year’s event, which focuses on the topic of sustaining and building cross-border trade, will provide valuable information and guidance to cross border-border companies who may be concerned about adjusting to the new trading environment. The good news however is that there are supports available, including our dedicated Brexit Advisory Service team, who continue to offer support and advice to cross-border traders during these challenging times.

The conference recognises the important role for local councils in developing and sustaining cross border cooperation. Louth and Newry Mourne and Down Councils are also principal sponsors of the Conference.

Welcoming the conference’s focus on cross border cooperation, Councillor Laura Devlin, Chair of Newry, Mourne and Down Council said: “Local Government has an important role to play in the economic recovery and growth of our cross-border region. Despite Brexit, there are real opportunities for businesses to grow their cross-border trade and to benefit from our unique position on the Eastern Economic Corridor.

Speaking at the launch, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Councillor Dolores Minogue said: “I am delighted to support this conference, which builds on the continuing North-South cooperation in the region. I look forward to jointly opening the event on 10th March and to welcoming local businesses look