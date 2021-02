A 57 year-old man has been charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of firearms or ammunition in suspicious circumstances and possession of class A drugs.

He's expected to appear at Dungannon Magistrates court today (Wednesday).

A police spokesperson said: "As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

"The charges follow an arrest in the Fintona area of County Tyrone on Monday, February 22."