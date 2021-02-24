Multi-million investment earmarked for Strabane under City Deal funding

STRABANE is in line for funding to the tune of £76m under the City Deal funding paving the way for a number of key projects including a major regeneration of the town centre.

Other plans include the creation of a major health hub, further education campus, leisure centre and new council offices in the town.

This morning (Wednesday), Derry City and Strabane District Council will met with government partners and stakeholders to secure final government sign-off on the City Deal Heads of Terms.

West Tyrone MLA., Daniel McCrossan, said it's a momentous day for the town.

"It's a big and exciting day for Strabane - £76m for the town. Investment secured for this town from the City Deal," he said.

"This is an amazing investment for Strabane. It’s long over due, but a new day has come.

"This exciting opportunity will change the fortunes of our town and will bring many opportunities for our people."

He continued: " Here’s what’s coming: new leisure centre (£18m), land aquisition (£1.5m), public realm scheme (£8m), health hub (£21m), New North West Regional Campus (£10m), civic building (£7m), innovation centre (£4m) and a new bridge (£6m)."