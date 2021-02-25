Ballymena man Rowan on team which designed AI-powered robotic glove

A Ballymena man is part of the team of Northern Ireland Engineers who have created a robotic glove which uses artificial intelligence to boost muscle grip.

Rowan Armstrong, a past pupil at Ballymena Academy, now living in London, is working with three others from the Province to design the glove.

“We have a working prototype in a laboratory environment, and now we have to test the device in a clinical setting. Our start-up is called BioLiberty,” Rowan told the Guardian.

Rowan outlined that BioLiberty has designed an AI-powered robotic glove that strengthens the user’s grip.

“Hand weakness can be the result of MS, Stroke, Arthritis and many other conditions. 100,000 UK citizens suffer from Stroke very year. BioLiberty’s glove has the potential to restore independence for millions of people in the UK and globally,” explained Rowan.

“This is particularly relevant during the Covid-19 pandemic as people cannot get support from friends and family.”

Twenty-four-year-old Rowan, a former Gracehill Primary pupil, went on to do a degree in MEng Electrical and Electronic with Management at the University of Edinburgh.

Now, along with three others, - Conan Bradley, Shea Quinn and Ross O’Hanlon, - they have set up Bio-Liberty.

It was Ross O'Hanlon who came up with the idea of the robotic glove after seeing his aunt, who has multiple sclerosis, struggle to do tasks such as drink water or change the TV channel.

The team hopes it will help millions of people with hand weaknesses to retain their autonomy.

The glove detects the wearer's intention to grip using a process called electromyography (EMT).

This measures the electrical activity which is created in response to a nerve's stimulation of the muscle.

It then employs an algorithm to convert the intention into force, helping the wearer to hold an item or apply the pressure needed to complete an activity.

The technology is expected to help with a range of daily tasks including opening jars, driving and making tea. The glove is the first product from BioLiberty, a Scottish start-up.

The team have created a working prototype and have now secured support from Edinburgh Business School's Incubator, based at Heriot-Watt University.