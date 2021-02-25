New £25m plans revealed for site of former Tyrone County Hospital

THE site of the former Tyrone County Hospital in Omagh is to be redeveloped with plans in the pipeline for a 170-unit housing development by leading property development company, South Bank Square Ltd.

The Tyrone County Hospital closed in 2017.

Under the current proposals, this new development will deliver a wide range of house types and sizes including apartments, townhouses, semi-detached and detached houses. The proposals will also incorporate the existing mature trees on the site forming a significant amount of open space within the new development.

In an acknowledgement to the history of the site, the developer has also outlined plans to provide a portion of the new homes in the scheme for NHS staff at a reduced price.

The proposed development represents an investment of around £25 million by South Bank Square in the town and will transform this now derelict site into a new housing development.

South Bank Square are currently working on the delivery of another significant new residential neighbourhood at Ballyoan in Derry, and they are also set to submit a planning application for a new build to rent residential building known as ‘’The Grattan’’ on Great Victoria Street in Belfast City Centre.

Martin Mallon, Development Manager at South Bank Square said: “We are very excited to be bringing forward plans for a new housing development in the heart of County Tyrone. Omagh is the County Town with a growing population and we believe there is significant demand for high quality housing in the area. This is a prime development site located close to the town centre and local amenities such as schools, medical services and leisure facilities, as well as providing easy access to the A5.

“Since purchasing the site late last year we have been working with our design team to craft a vision for the development that is in keeping with the character of the site and the surrounding area.

“We will retain the mature trees on site and integrate those into the open space that forms part of the overall development. We will offer a variety of housing options from 2-bedroom apartments to 4-bedroom detached houses therefore making the site affordable for a wide range of purchasers. We believe this development will be one of the most significant and sought-after developments in Omagh in quite some time.

“We are also aware of the memories that many people will have of the former Tyrone County Hospital and we are keen to ensure people have an opportunity to share these memories with us during the public consultation process.”

The development will bring significant new employment opportunities to the town and the wider local area, as well as providing opportunities for local suppliers, contractors and young trainees and apprentices.

South Bank Square will be beginning a public consultation process in the coming weeks.