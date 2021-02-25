The 5 Mile Shift for Hospice

Did you know a Southern Area Hospice nurse walks 5 miles on an average per shift? That is 10,000 steps that make a difference to patients and their families every day!

Southern Area Hospice Services is calling on the community to step into a nurse's shoes by taking part in its 5 Mile Shift Challenge and walking 10,000 steps every day during March to raise funds for a very worthy cause.

Fundraising Manager Siobhan McArdle said, “So much has changed over the past 12 months due to the pandemic, but what never changes is the support and care we give to patients and their families. For us here in Hospice, 2020 will be remembered not only for the difficulties we faced but for how valued our community across the Southern Trust Area made us feel. The support we received in every way was tremendous.”

"This latest lockdown has been really tough for everyone and the cold weather and short days have kept us indoors for long enough. With the hospice relying heavily on donations from our local community, we are really hoping everyone will get behind our new challenge and clock in for their own 5 Mile Shift everyday throughout March. Simply set up a JustGiving Page or Facebook Fundraiser and ask friends and family to donate. We hope this challenge will inspire you to raise much needed funds ensuring the vital services and care we offer can continue.”

Take the first step today and get in touch with the Hospice Fundraising team on (028) 30267711 or email fundraising@southernareahospiceservices.org to register for your 5 Mile Shift Challenge this month. For more information, please visit Southern Area Hospice Services website https://www.southernareahospiceservices.org/the-5-mile-shift