Anger at Randalstown Rugby Club pitch invasion

THERE was anger in Randalstown over the weekend after joyriders took a trip over the local rugby pitch in a large vehicle.

A spokesperson for the club said on social media on Sunday: “Not the sight our pitch committee wanted to see today.

“It seems someone decide to take a detour across one of our pitches last night.

“Despite rugby being off for most of the past year, the club has still been putting time and money into maintaining the pitches to ensure they’re in the best possible condition when rugby can return.

“The pitches have also been a great location for individuals to get some exercise during lockdown.

“It’s very disappointing to see them being damaged in this way

“If you have any information please contact the club or the police (The number for the incident is 1464-21/2/2021)

“Let’s keep the wheels on the road!”

The police also issued a similar appeal for information.

Many commentators noted that the wheel tracks were large and may have been caused by a tractor or other large vehicle.

The club was already reeling following the recent tragic death former player, coach, president, chairman, treasurer and bar convenor Derek Waddell, who passed away recently after a short illness.