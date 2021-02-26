ANTRIM REBORN?

FRESH details have emerged of the council’s ambitious plans to revitalise its five towns post-pandemic - and Antrim is at the very top of the list.

Last month the Guardian revealed that there was a concerted new drive to open the bus lane into Market Square for cars - and this week Mayor Jim Montgomery confirmed that the Department had agreed in principle.

Once open, the road will also branch into the Castle Mall car park, and the reasons for that are two-fold - firstlyto cement its status as a gateway to the Castle Gardens, and secondly to increase footfall to an exciting new development nearby.

In recent months a major coffee shop chain had approached council to enquire if they could purchase the former toilet block to develop it into a drive through outlet.

The council considered the proposal but ultimately declined and instead drew up proposals for an even larger scheme.

They envisage up to six new shops running along the perimeter wall, leading to a new modern market place for locals to gather.

The additional footfall, said the Mayor, will also be welcomed by Castle Mall which is also about to embark on a renaissance of its own.

The Guardian can reveal that there are three planning applications on the table which will radically redraw the centre.

A major food retailer is behind the plans and they have set their sights on a huge new development which will encompass several units.

It is understood that there are also plans to upgrade the frontage.

Potentially, it is the largest change since the mall opened four decades ago - and it could spark a much-needed reversal of fortunes.

Pressure is also mounting to address another problem that has lain unresolved for almost as long - Ulster Bar Corner.

Several town centre businesses were vested by the Department in the late 1980s for a major new development which never got off the ground. There have been several false dawns since then, but the site remains empty.

Earlier this year the Mayor challenged the Department to outline their plans for the ‘eyesore’ and it became immediately apparent that they had none.

But, crucially, the line of communication had finally been re-opened - and Councillor Montgomery reckons that there may finally be some movement in what has been an intractable conundrum for successive councils.

Yes, similar ideas have been floated before - but the UUP man said the time had come for actions not words.

And he is confident that local people will see just that in the coming months.

The road access that will formally end the unsuccessful experiment in pedestrianisation should be the first part of the puzzle to fall into place with the new road network in place ‘within months’.

* *Continued on page 6**