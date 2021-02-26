Consultant surgeon speaks out on 'major underinvestment' at Antrim Area Hospital

THE Northern Trust has promised that cancer surgeries at Antrim Area Hospital will re-commence in mid-March after an surgeon hit out at ‘major underinvestment’ in the facility.

North Antrim TUV MLA Jim Allister said he was contacted by the consultant at the hospital after he raised concerns when a constituent’s cancer surgery was cancelled twice.

The surgeon said: “These decisions were not taken lightly and his first cancellation was due to the very real risk of him contracting Covid during the surgical outbreak in Antrim Area Hospital.

“Unfortunately we currently have extremely limited capacity to perform elective surgery.

“I have referred (the patient) to the Ulster hospital for surgery as they have much more elective capacity and I did not want to delay his surgery any further.

“I have been assured that his surgery should go ahead the week beginning February 15.

“One has to ask why there is capacity for cancer surgery in Ulster hospital and such a disparity.

“You may not be aware that the surgical department in Antrim Area Hospital has suffered from major underinvestment for many years and indeed the surgical department has hardly changed over the last decade.

“Given the geography and lack of space and staff (due to underinvestment) we have been unable to provide a safe 'Green' pathway for cancer patients during this surge.

“The Ulster hospital, through their investment in new theatres and day surgery unit have thankfully been able to provide a service, both for their patients and patients from across the province.”

The surgeon urged Mr Allister to use his influence to improve the resourcing of the hospital’s surgical department.

“We are currently crippled by a tiny intensive care unit which was substandard pre-Covid and now during Covid has been abandoned and re-housed in a spacious medical ward.” he said.

“We drastically need a new fit for purpose intensive care unit, coupled with theatres and enhanced surgical bed capacity.

“We are very keen as a team to transform the delivery of emergency and elective surgical services across the Trust and with your influence hopefully this can be expedited and resourced.”

Mr Allister said that the situation was ‘an appalling state of affairs’ and pledged to ask the Health Minister Robin Swann a series of questions, including asking when Antrim Area Hospital qill be provided with a new fit for purpose intensive care unit, coupled with theatres and enhanced surgical bed capacity.

