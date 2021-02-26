Garden Show Ireland, Spinning Yarns and Shoreline Festival to be combined at major centenary event in Antrim

A NUMBER of Antrim's best known outdoor public events are to be combined later this year, due to the COVID crisis.

Garden Show Ireland has been held in Antrim Castle Gardens annually since 2014, having moved from Hillsborough Castle.

Taking place traditionally in early May the Show is a three day festival of 'flowers, food and family fun', themed around gardening and is aimed at a wide audience.

The council has been providing financial support of £35,000 to the event in Castle Gardens since 2014.

Over the five year period of the show, it has attracted average attendances of approximately 25,000 over the three days. A large proportion of visitors to the show came from outside of the Borough, as well as from outside of Northern Ireland.

Specialist traders and exhibitors also participated in the show from all over the UK and Ireland.

Using Tourism Northern Ireland (TNI) methods, council says that the economic impact of the event over the past five years is estimated at £2.25m, or £450,000 annually.

In addition, a post show evaluation in 2018 revealed 5.8m media opportunities to see or hear about the show and the Gardens.

A report on Council Events Outlook was took place in January, where it was agreed that a report on the proposal for the show 2021 would be brought back in February.

Having reviewed the business model for the event in the context of COVID restrictions, council officers have concluded that it is not going to be possible to hold Garden Show Ireland in 2021.

Among the risks identified were that COVID-19 restrictions continue to create a high risk to all event planning and delivery up until September and possibly beyond.

An adapted Garden Show, the restricted numbers would have an increased financial risk of cost, significantly exceeding budget given the impact restrictions will have upon numbers attending, traders participating, sponsorship and therefore income generated to subsidise costs.

An additional financial risk of committing to an event with a very real possibility of cancellation was also identified.

With the last Garden Show Ireland event held in Antrim Castle Gardens in 2018, there will have been no event for three consecutive years, which officers said 'has the potential to reduce brand awareness and challenge any future recovery through need to awaken interest and awareness of the event and rebuild the audience.

However with One Giant Weekend events as part of the Northern Ireland Centenary programme planned for the first weekend in September 2021, they proposed to incorporate a promotional element of the Garden Show into the Centenary Giant Picnic in the Park outdoor event, planned for Saturday September 4 2021 in Antrim Castle Gardens.

Report

A report due before a full monthly meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said this week: “A specific area of the Gardens could be designated as the Garden Show element of the Giant Picnic and used to promote the return of the event in 2022 with the dates for next year’s event proposed as 24, 25 and 26 June 2022.

“Ticket sales for the 2022 event would be live for the September promotional event and visitors to the Giant Picnic would have the opportunity to taste a flavour of Garden Show through a showcase garden display featuring the best of NI, promotional footage from previous events, special guests, prize giveaways and advance booking special offers.

“In addition, members may also wish to consider incorporating the Spinning Yarns event into a Giant Picnic. This wool and linen festival was developed as a celebration of all things to do with both of these natural and indigenous craft products.

“A Giant Picnic, as a NI Centenary event, will showcase a range of local craft and heritage incorporated and therefore creates the opportunity in 2021 to include the Spinning Yarns event into the Antrim Castle Gardens Centenary event.”

It is also proposed to incorporate the Shoreline Festival into One Giant Weekend.

The Antrim Live music event is proposed for 29/30 May 2021, but officers said that should restrictions impact adversely on the potential delivery of Antrim Live on these dates, then it is proposed to reschedule Antrim Live to run alongside a Giant Picnic event, over the first weekend in September 2021.