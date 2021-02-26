Mayor hails Antrim cueman Brown after amazing Welsh win

THE Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey has praised the achievements of local snooker star, Jordan Brown who has become the first Northern Irishman to be crowned Welsh Open champion.

Jordan, who is currently ranked 81 in the world, beat off stiff competition from six-time World Champion, Ronnie O’Sullivan in a final-frame decider to clinch the title at Celtic Manor in Newport.

He now becomes the lowest ranked player in 28 years to win a ranking title.

Commenting on his success, the Mayor, Councillor Jim Montgomery said; “On behalf of the citizens of our Borough, I want to congratulate Jordan on this fantastic achievement.

“To go into the competition as the underdog and hold his nerve to beat a World Champion in the final frame is incredible.

“His journey hasn’t always been easy and at one point he was only one match away from dropping off the tour but it’s great to see the years of hard work and determination have now come to fruition.”

“Jordan now joins fellow Antrim man, Mark Allen alongside Alex Higgins and Dennis Taylor as one of only four Northern Ireland players to win a ranking tournament.

“To have two of these four players from our Borough is remarkable and we are extremely proud that Jordan has put us on the world map yet again.

“I wish him every success for the Players Championship which gets underway this week.

“We will all certainly be cheering him on.”

Locals who had a flutter on Brown, who worked at Islandbawn Stores until quitting to go professional in 2018, will now be quids in.

And now the outside chances of Jordan Brown becoming a World Snooker Champion have been gambled in the wake of his shock victory.

BoyleSports have slashed the odds on him going all the way at The Crucible this year into 100/1 from a high of 750/1 before his stunning run in Wales.

Brown is now just a 25/1 shot from 50/1 to reach his second consecutive final in the Players Championship this week ahead of a tough opener against John Higgins on Tuesday, while another tournament victory has been backed down to 80/1 from 150/1.

**For full story on Jordan’s amazing victory, see Page 48**