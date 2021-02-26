Newry Chamber secures award winning businesswoman for International Women's Day event

MULTI award winning Dublin businesswoman and social entrepreneur, Deborah Somorin ACA, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Chamber International Women’s Day Event, on 5th March.

Announcing details of the event, Emma Mullen Marmion, President of Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade said:

“One of the goals of the Chamber is to promote diversity in business and help inspire businesspeople to achieve their goals and ambitions.

“We are delighted to have secured such an inspirational speaker for our event this year. Deborah has an incredible and inspirational story of resilience, managing diversity and achieving her personal ambition of becoming a Chartered Accountant.

“Deborah was born in the UK and raised in both London and Lagos in Nigeria. At the age of 10 she moved to Naas with her mother and younger siblings. By 13 she was homeless, pregnant at 14, lost her mother tragically at 16, yet went on to achieve her Master’s in Accountancy at 22. At 24, she achieved her Chartered Accountancy exams at the first attempt.

“Following her appearance on the RTE’s Late Late Show in 2018, she established the charity, Empower the Family, with the mission to support disadvantaged young people to successfully complete their University education.

“In her short career, she has achieved multiple awards for her social entrepreneurship and humanitarian work. In 2020 she was named on the prestigious international Forbes “Under 30 List” for her social entrepreneurship and humanitarian work.”