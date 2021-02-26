Torpedo boat sails back to Lough Neagh

A TORPEDO retrieval boat is set to return to Antrim as a tourist attraction.

As reported by the Antrim Guardian previously, the Torpedo Platform in Lough Neagh, which played a vital role during the Second World War, will be featured in a new exhibition at the Gateway Centre at the Lough Shore Park.

Council officers are working with the Lough Neagh Partnership to develop the tourism offer associated with the Lough and wider history of Antrim.

The Partnership recently advised officers of an opportunity to acquire a boat named ‘The Joyce’ (pictured right) which operated on the Lough from 1943 as a torpedo retrieval boat.

The Joyce was designed by the Admiralty and built by Percy M See at Fareham during 1943-1944.

After service in various bases including Lough Neagh and Devonport, England, she was sold out of service in 1960 and bought by her current owners who have restored and maintained her in her original condition.

The opportunity has arisen through Silvery Light Sailing, a Northern Ireland based charity who promote maritime heritage, having been asked by the boat owners to explore potential return of the boat to its historical home.

According to a report due before this week’s full monthly meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the current private owners of the Joyce wish to ‘gift’ the vessel to a ‘good home’ where it will continue to be preserved. They acquired the boat in 1960 when it was decommissioned by the Royal Navy and have used the boat since this time as a working boat in Weymouth.

They advise that they have maintained The Joyce to a good condition throughout its life.

It is not a passenger boat but rather a working boat that started life on Lough Neagh by acting as a torpedo retrieval vessel during World War II.

It is not suitable for use as a pleasure craft nor is it suitable for carrying passengers.

A meeting with Lough Neagh Partnership and Silvery Light Sailing was held to develop a proposal.

If the council was to accept the offer of ‘The Joyce’ as a ‘gift’ Silvery Light Sailing would organise collection of the boat and transport it to Northern Ireland, where they would carry out cosmetic enhancements to the boat to present it in the best possible condition.

Following this, they would manage the return of The Joyce to Lough Neagh.

Silvery Light Sailing has indicated that they could enter an agreement with the Council to take on annual maintenance of the boat at an estimated cost of £1,500 per annum.

Prior to making any final decision about acceptance of The Joyce a full condition report to assess current condition and any costs of making good or potential future cost related to any maintenance issues should be carried out.

If the council was to accept the proposal, The Joyce could potentially be moored in Six Mile Water at The Gateway Centre as an external exhibit, as aj integral part of the Lough Neagh story and exhibition.

The report said that this would require some security infrastructure and visitor interpretation to both secure the boat and tell its story.

The estimated total cost of having The Joyce returned to Lough Neagh to become part of the Gateway exhibition is £20,000 with the Lough Neagh Partnership having offered a contribution of £2,500,

Council officers proposed that members accept this offer in principle, with a further report detailing full costs and financial liability to come back to a future meeting for approval.

As part of this, any opportunities to lease The Joyce to a suitable ‘not for profit’ maritime heritage charity will be carried out.