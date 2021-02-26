Volunteers are a hard ACT to follow!

HARD-working volunteers from the Antrim ACT Initiative - that’s Action for Community Transformation - have been commended by the Mayor.

The local group have been making vital deliveries to the community around the Antrim area.

Last February when the public health threat posed by coronavirus was beginning to emerge, fACT members set up a food bank to aid the elderly and vulnerable.

Through donations 150 food parcels were delivered in the first week.

With the support of Councillor Jim Montgomery the group began working closely with the council and delivered food parcels to 300 homes throughout the town.

John Young the area co ordinator, revealed that they then also began delivering prescriptions.

“The more work we did led to a great growth of volunteers within our group which in turn led to us forming a ladies group which is now thriving and always looking new members,” he said.

“The ladies do courses, trips, arts and crafts and much more besides.

“They have set up a mental well-being WhatsApp check in group which has proved very beneficial.

“Our motto is ‘putting the unity back into community’.

“We will assist everyone in whatever area of the town we are required.”

Mayor Jim Montgomery has paid tribute to the tireless band of volunteers.

“Last year ACT quickly got up and running in delivering much needed food parcels to members of the Antrim community and again now they have reacted immediately in distributing food parcels once funding became available,” he said.

“These food parcels have and continue to provide vital support to people who really need them.

“The growth in size of ACT and the hard work the members put in to helping the community highlights the increasingly productive role they are playing in the community as a whole.”