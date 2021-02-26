Council announces 2.49% increase in rates

THERE will be a 2.49% increase in both the Domestic and Non-Domestic District Rates set by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the year commencing April 1st 2021.

The decision was taken by Council members at a meeting on Thursday 25th February and follows a concerted effort to minimise the impact on the local ratepayer.

Due to budgetary pressures, including increased waste contract and insurance costs, together with the continuing uncertainty regarding COVID-19, this action is necessary to protect services.

The rate factors which will be applied from 1st April 2021 are:

Domestic 0.3989

Non-Domestic 25.4783

For a domestic property with a capital value of £161,000 (average house price across Causeway Coast and Glens) the increase equates to 30p per week or £15.60 per year.

For a rate payer in a domestic property with a capital value of £100,000 the increase is comparable to 19p per week or £9.69 per year.

Since its formation in 2015 the Council has controlled the pressure on local businesses with annual increases of 1.5%, 0, 0, 0, 1.5% and 0.

Taking account of the regional rate being frozen for the coming year this means the increase to the ratepayer, both domestic and business, will be just over 1.1%.