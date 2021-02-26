PAUL WATTERS: Oven poached cod filet on a bed of sweet potato rounds

THIS week our resident chef, Paul Watters, has been serving up an oven poached cod filet on a bed of sweet potato rounds with a leek crumb buttered greens and roast tomato on the vine.

Paul has over 30 years' experience in the culinary industry.

He has worked in some of the best-known places in the world, such as the Savoy Hotel, the Hilton on Park Lane in London and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Now working in Belfast, he wants to inspire people to cook on a budget, as well as helping them to learn more about food and how to cook.

Here's everything you need to know about how to make tandoori chicken and a yummy minted yoghurt to accompany it.

Ingredients

4 cod filets

2 sweet potato cut in rounds

The half of the leek

Handful of mange tout

Handful of green beans

For the sauce

4 oz butter

4 oz flour

1 pint of milk

Handful of grated cheese

In a small pot or pan melt down the butter take off the heat add flour mix well. This is what we call a roux. Bring back to the heat slowly add milk and cheese cook for a few minutes tar off the heat

For the topping

2 cup of breadcrumb

1/2 leek washed and sliced

A handful of chopped flatleaf parsley

Method

First get the potatoes in the oven at 180 and drizzle over a little olive oil and salt and pepper. Cook for a half hour. Place the fish in a oven dish. Pour the sauce over, then the breadcrumb mix and cook for a half hour. Add tomatoes.

Twenty minutes later cook the veg in a little butter and olive oil, salt and pepper. Arrange the potatoes at the bottom, place the veg on top and then the fish.

Drizzle around the butter, serve and enjoy.