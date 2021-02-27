Contractor for Adria housing development due on site next month

WORK to transform the Adria site into a major residential development is expected to begin next month, it's been confirmed.

Last June, Derry City and Strabane District Council granted planning approval to Habinteg Housing Association to transform the former factory site into a mixed social housing development representing a £20m investment.

The plan to develop the Beechmount Avenue site will provide a total of 158 residential units comprising of; 68 general needs houses (mix of semi-detached and terrace), five wheelchair bungalows, two wheelchair houses (semi-detached), two complex needs houses (detached), 73 apartments in six different blocks and eight affordable semi-detached dwellings.

The proposed development also provides for a ground floor community facility/office start up units.

Once underway, construction is expected to last 36 months and will be completed in one phase.

The project is one of a number of new schemes for which a start on-site was delayed in the final quarter of the 2019/20 year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey confirmed.

The Minister was responding to an Assembly question on the matter.

"The Housing Executive is working closely with Housing Associations and council planning departments to secure starts in February and March 2021 for the ‘carry-forward’ schemes for which construction has yet to commence.

"All social housing schemes which were already under construction at the time of the first lockdown in March 2020 were subject to some delays on-site.

"However, since the lifting of restrictions in May 2020, work has been able to continue on all social housing schemes under construction, with suitable Site Operating Procedures/compliance measures in place," she explained.

In terms of Strabane, Ms Hargey said work on 12 new builds by Ark Housing Association at Main Street has begun, while construction at the Adria site is scheduled to get underway next month.

Party colleague, councillor Michaela Boyle, said she had also received an update from Habinteg indicating that it is evaluating the tenders paving the way for construction work to start on what would be the largest social housing development in a generation for the town.

She said she is delighted to see major progress being made to develop the site.

Not only will the project alleviate the growing social housing need for the town but it will also be a welcome relief for residents living within the vicinity of the site which has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour since the hosiery factory closed its doors in 2006.

"Shrubbery and bushes have all been cut back. Surveys have been redone and updated because of the time lapse from last year," councillor Boyle said.

"All prices have now been received and Habinteg are in the process of evaluating the tenders.

"The main contractor will be employed with an indicative time of being on site before the end of March - COVID or no COVID," she said.

During a presentation on the plans to council last year, the team behind the project said over 160 construction jobs will be created as part of the development during its three year construction.