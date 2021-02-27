Augher CPS pupils meet NI First Minister, Arlene Foster online.

DURING this period of remote learning, Augher CPS pupils have been very busy completing lots of activities and challenges as part of their learning journey.

Children who access supervised provision in school and those at home have been involved in online live lessons each week interacting with their teachers for new concepts and meeting their peers online to support their mental health and wellbeing.

Some highlights have included their live session with NI First Minister, Arlene Foster, who joined them as part of their topic, “Wonderful, Marvellous Me” as they explored the history of Northern Ireland and found out all about local government and how it operates.

