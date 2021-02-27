Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston 'itching' to visit Armagh

THE star of Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston, says he is "itching" to visit Armagh!

Cranston, who also played Hal in Malcolm in the Middle, says he can trace his roots back to the city.

He appeared on Friday night's episode of the Late Late Show, where he was promoting his new series Your Honour.

Speaking to host Ryan Tubridy, he said, "I’ve got to come back to Ireland. I haven’t been in several years and I’ve never been to where my people come from in Armagh and I’ve got to go up there.

"I know when I watched the play The Ferryman in London, I thought that’s where my people are from so I have to go and see what that was like and I can’t wait," he added.

"My great, great, great, great grand parents came from Armagh so I’m just itching to go there and just soak up the energy and meet the people and be in the culture and get some sense of where my roots started."

Cranston played lead character Walter White in the AMC series, which ran from 2008-13.