Fermanagh and Omagh District Council urges local entrepreneurs to 'Go For It'

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has joined forces with other councils across Northern Ireland to encourage anyone who is considering starting a business to “Go For It” with the support of the “Go For It” programme in 2021.

The programme has supported over 7,200 would-be entrepreneurs across Northern Ireland in the last three years.

This programme is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business advisors across Northern Ireland. It provides expert advice and help with developing a robust business plan, covering everything from financial forecasting to marketing and long-term sales growth.

Speaking about the programme, the chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Diana Armstrong, said: “The spirit of entrepreneurship is very strong in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area and small to medium size enterprises make a significant contribution to the local employment base and the local economy.

"The council has developed a suite of programmes to support the business sector and has continued to deliver these programmes during this extremely challenging period. The Go For It Programme, delivered by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, in partnership with Enterprise Northern Ireland, Fermanagh Enterprise Limited and Omagh Enterprise Company, helps participants create a business plan tailored to their business idea, focusing on important elements such as financial forecasting and accounts, sales and marketing, and how they can potentially access funding.

"This proven business plan provides candidates with a blue-print for building a successful and sustainable business model, and it gives them the encouragement and confidence to finally launch their business.

"If you’re thinking about starting a business in 2021, I would encourage you to get in touch and seek the support that the Go For It Programme provides.”

Dr Eugene McGuckin, programme manager, Northern Ireland Business Start Up Programme said: “The Go For It Programme continues to be a fantastic asset in helping entrepreneurs across Northern Ireland access the advice and support they need to develop a business plan.

“Over 7,200 new business plans in three years is a remarkable milestone, and local Councils are really proud that so many entrepreneurs have seized the opportunity to establish the business of their dreams with the support of the Go For It Programme.

If you have a business idea you’d like to develop or if you are thinking about starting a business call 0800 027 0639 or visit: visit www.goforitni.com