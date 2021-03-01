Arson incident at Ballymena apartments

Police are appealing for information after an incident of arson at an apartment block in Ballymena yesterday (Sunday, February 28).

It was reported shortly after 11.05pm that rags soaked in accelerant had been pushed through the letter boxes of two flats in the Larne Road area of the town.

Damage was caused to the exterior doors of the flats and no injuries were reported as a result.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 2008 of 28/02/21.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/