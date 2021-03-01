Council sets district rates increase for 2021/22

DERRY City and Strabane District Council today agreed its budget for the 2021/22 financial year with the lowest increase in the council area in almost 50 years, representing a 1.89 per cent district rates increase for all ratepayers.

When coupled with a regional rates freeze this will see overall rates bills increase by 0.99 per cent.

For the average domestic ratepayer in the​ council area, the decision will see the current average domestic district rates bill increase by £9.16 per annum or 18p per week.

On the basis of average property valuations being lower than in other council areas, the average ratepayer in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area will continue to pay lower rates bills than average ratepayers in the majority of other council areas.

The decision was ratified at a special virtual meeting today, after a lengthy and considered process taking into account additional demands on service over what has been an extremely challenging year for council.

