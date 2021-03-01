Keady and Portadown Bank of Ireland branches to shut - Armagh branch saved from closure

Armagh's Bank of Ireland branch.

THE Keady and Portadown branches of Bank of Ireland are to close.

The bank’s branch in Armagh will remain open, however.

In total the bank is closing 15 branches and keeping 13 open in Northern Ireland, while 88 are to shut in the Republic.

Bank of Ireland made an underlying loss of €374m for 2020, reflecting large losses it made on impaired loans during the COVID-19 financial crisis. However, it had returned to profitability in the second half of the year.

No closure dates have been confirmed yet.

The branches due to close are:

Ballymena
Banbridge
Belfast (Lisburn Rd)
Belfast (Ormeau Rd)
Belfast (University Rd)
Crossmaglen
Derry (Strand Rd)
Downpatrick
Dungannon
Keady
Limavady
Lisburn
Lisnakea
Portadown
Strabane

