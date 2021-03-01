McCann to step down from council on health grounds

PEOPLE Before Profit councillor, Eamonn McCann, has announced that he is stepping down from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Mr McCann, who was elected to serve the Moor DEA of the city in 2019, said the decision had been taken on health grounds.

The party will now begin the process of co-opting his replacement.

"I regret to have to say that I am resigning from Derry and Strabane Council. I am doing this on health grounds," he said.



"I was diagnosed with epilepsy about 15 years ago. I have not found this disabling as far as being a councillor or a MLA was concerned.

"However, it was discovered during tests some months ago that I have developed a neurological condition, Ataxia. This has made it increasingly difficult for me to fulfill my duty as a councillor in the way the people of the Moor DEA are entitled to expect.



"I have made my intention known to my party, People Before Profit, and have asked the party to set in motion the procedure for selecting a new councillor in my place."

He added: "I thank all those who voted for me in the last council election in 2019. I have done my best to deliver on the mandate given to me.



"I want to thank other councillors of all parties and independents for the many courtesies shown to me. I thank council staff for their assistance and forbearance.



"It has been a privilege to represent the Moor DEA, where I was born and reared.



"I have confidence that PBP will nominate a diligent and efficient councillor in my place and that she or he, alongside Shaun (Harkin), will continue to serve the interests of the people of the Moor and contribute to the struggle against oppression and against capitalism, the never-ending source of all our political ills."