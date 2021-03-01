THE Bank of Ireland has announced it is to shut more than half of NI branches

It will close 15 branches in Northern Ireland as part of a wider cost cutting exercise which will shut over 100 branches across the island.

The Dublin-based bank operates across the Republic of Ireland and the UK, and is one of NI's 'big four' banks.

Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh said the bank's UK head office will also relocate from London to Belfast.



On Monday morning, the company released a list of the branches earmarked for closure.



The list includes branches in:

Ballymena,

Banbridge,

Belfast (Lisburn Road),

Belfast (Ormeau Road),

Belfast (University Road),

Crossmaglen,

Londonderry (Strand Road)

Downpatrick,

Dungannon,

Keady

Limavady

Lisburn

Lisnaskea

Portadown

Strabane

The closures will affect the roles of about 120 staff in Northern Ireland but "no compulsory redundancies are involved," according to Ian McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Bank of Ireland UK.