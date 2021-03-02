14 high-end vehicles seized during 'Operation Venetic' in Newry

DETECTIVES from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have seized 14 high-end vehicles valued between £500,000 and £750,000 and made an arrest, as part of the National Crime Agency-led operation, Operation Venetic.

Detective Inspector Craig McCamley said: “Detectives from Criminal Investigations Branch continue to play their part in the UK's biggest law enforcement operation against serious and organised criminality. As part of this, officers carried out a search of three properties in the Newry area.

“As well as a number of vehicles and other items seized during the operation, a 33 year old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in an offer to supply class A controlled drugs, being concerned in an offer to supply class B controlled drugs, conspiracy to import class B controlled drugs and entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property. He is currently in police custody at this time.

“This is an example of our ongoing commitment to bring those involved in criminal activity to justice. Working alongside our partner agencies, we will continue to disrupt the movements and activities of Organised Crime Gangs. We recognise the harm caused in our communities as a result of organised crime and we will continue to keep people safe from this activity.

