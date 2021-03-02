'Cyanide to the Union' - Council affirms protocol opposition

Mid and East Antrim Council has ‘affirmed its opposition’ to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The move came at the end of almost two weeks of controversy surrounding the issue.

The motion was proposed by DUP Councillor Gregg McKeen and seconded by TUV Ballymena Councillor Matthew Armstrong and was passed by 29 votes to 10 with all Unionists supporting the motion.

Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance voted against.

In his speech Councillor Armstrong said the protocol was ‘cyanide to the Union’ called for all staff to be pulled from the ‘Sea Border.’

He said: “I was elected first and foremost as a Unionist, one who believes that economically, socially and culturally we in Northern Ireland are better off remaining within the family of nations which make up the United Kingdom.

“Indeed, it is not often that issues of constitutional significance come before any council chamber, but that is the case tonight.

“It is the case because no Unionist or Unionist Party ought to be complicit in the dismantling of our Union.

“It is also the case, of course, because this council are in control of personnel whose job it is - through no fault of their own - to carry out checks and help other agencies to do so in the name of the Northern Ireland protocol

“The Protocol which has caused shortages in our shops

“The Protocol which has caused disruption to consumers.

“The Protocol which has wreaked havoc in the haulage industry.

“The Protocol which has caused businesses to lose money hand over fist, leaving many to wonder if they will have a future as a viable business at all.

“Critically, the Protocol which economically and constitutionally is cyanide to the Union.”