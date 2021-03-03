Council area has second lowest transmission rate

THE Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area now has the second lowest COVID transmission rate in Northern Ireland.

According to data published by the Department of Health yesterday (Tuesday), the daily change in the cumulative number of those testing positive for the council area between midnight February 28 and March 1 was seven.

In the seven day period, February 23 to March 1, there were 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the council area with a total of 1,551 people tested

The council area has a seven day infection rate of 41.1 per 100,000 of the population, making it the second lowest of Northern Ireland's 11 local government districts.

Mid Ulster is highest with a rate of 96.3 per 100,000 of the population and Newry, Mourne and Down is lowest with 39.4.

In terms of the new cases in the Fermanagh and Omagh area over the last seven days, the majority (23) were confirmed in the 20 to 39 years-old category.

There were 16 positive cases in those aged 40 to 59 years-old.

A further five confirmed COVID-19 cases in the 60-79 age category, two in those aged 19 and under, and two in the over 80s category.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, there have been 83 COVID-related deaths recorded in the council area - the lowest of the 11 council areas.

At South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, as midnight on Monday, there were 15 inpatients being treated for coronavirus.

A total of 5,569 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March in Fermanagh and Omagh.

Yesterday, the department said another two people in NI had died with COVID-19 and a further 149 had tested positive.