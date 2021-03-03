Sion Mills Community Forum's new mental health projects get underway

TWO new mental health and wellbeing projects hosted by Sion Mills Community Forum got underway at the weekend.

The projects involve two groups from the village being introduced to fishing at the scenic Birchwood Fishery in Drumquin.

The Forum's Andy Patton explained that the purpose of the projects is to introduce participants to a new hobby, while at the same time providing a way to relax in the great outdoors during these challenging times.

The projects are running over the course of two weekends, with the concluding sessions scheduled for this weekend.

On Saturday, a group of ten local teenager girls were first to enjoy the experience.

"A massive thanks to all the parents for enrolling their girls in this Mental Health and Wellbeing Fishing Intro Project," Andy, a keen angler himself, said.

"Hopefully these young ladies will see this pastime as a great way of relaxing and easing the stress and strains of these very trying times.

"Also a massive thanks to Aoibhinn McCrea for giving up her time to be the female leader.

"An absolutely fantastic woman and her leadership skills are second to none. A first class fisher-woman in her own right.

"To Birchwood Fishery, we say a massive thanks for hosting the project - an excellent facility.

"Every girl went home happy and each had a trout home for dinner!"

On Sunday, it was the turn of the men's group who enjoyed a blustery but cool and dry day of fishing.

"All the men had a great day, enjoying the great outdoors, relaxing at the lake and recharging their batteries.

"The fun and laughter was great and the slagging between the men was brilliant," Andy added.

"This project is part of The Warm Well & Connected Programme and is managed by NACN and funded by DfC and DAERA, administered by RAPID LTD. Massive thanks to Jill Mccormack for her input in this Project."

He added: "Each participant will receive a new rod, reel and line when they complete the second day of the project."

Mr Patton said all COVID regulations were followed by the partcipants and fishery staff.

He also extended his thanks to Birchwood Fishery for facilitating the projects.