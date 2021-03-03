Boy (2) rescued from Annalong harbour

A TWO-year-old boy has been rescued from Annalong Harbour this morning (Wednesday).

A spokesperson for Kilkeel Coastguard said that they were tasked to the Cornmill along with their colleagues from Newcastle Coastguard following reports that a person was in the water.

"On arrival it was established a two-year-old male had fallen from height into the harbour," he said.

"A number of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council workers were close by and came to the rescue of the child."

The spokesperson praised the staff, adding "Without this swift response todays shout may have been a different outcome.

"We thank them for their heroic actions today. #notallheroeswearcapes".

Police from Newry, Mourne and Down were also in attendance at the scene.

If you see someone in difficulty on the coast or local harbours dial 999 and ask for Coastguard.

