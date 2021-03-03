Pandemic stops Dungannon Speech and Drama Festival

THE Coronavirus pandemic has put paid to the Annual Dungannon Speech and Drama Festival which was due to get underway this week and which marks its Centenary this year.

Each year the Festival takes place over two weeks with the Music Section held in St Anne’s Hall, Church Street and the Speech and Drama Section in Scotch Street Church Halls.

Last year the 99th Annual Festival ran for just one week, before being cancelled as the Coronavirus pandemic was starting to become apparent in parts of Tyrone and Mid-Ulster.