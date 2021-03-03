Substantial Drop in CORONAVIRUS infection rates in Mid-Ulster

CORONAVIRUS infection rates in Mid-Ulster experienced a substantial drop last week, according to figures released by the Department of Health.
Although rates in Mid-Ulster are still the highest in Northern Ireland, the rate has fallen to almost double figures – a vast improvement compared to the position post-Christmas.
Sadly, however, a further six coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Mid-Ulster over the last week, with the total now sitting at 194.

