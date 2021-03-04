Bann Maine West donate £700 to MacMillan Cancer

Bann Maine West (BMW) were delighted to provide a recent donation of £700 to MacMillan Cancer which had been raised from a Pop-Up shop opened for one week in December when restrictions were relaxed.

BMW availed of an opportunity, with support from the Lottery Community Fund, to take up space in a retail unit from Friday 11th December through to Friday 18th. We had a wide range of items for sale including books, craft items, jewellery, Christmas cards, Christmas paper and much, much more. It was decided that proceeds would be donated to MacMillan Cancer.

This project also allowed us the space to be able to put together over 100 branded Christmas bags full of puzzles, food, books and also a list of Zoom events coming up. The community shop was a great ‘window’ to allow us to in some cases to meet people safely and also gauge the issues within the community and how people were coping with the restrictions.

One of the volunteer committee, Margaret Murphy from Cullybackey Community Partnership, took the initiative and did much of the work in setting up, organising and running the pop up shop. Without the help of volunteers like Margaret and other dedicated people within our local communities, projects like this just wouldn’t happen.

Joanne Brown Kerr, Development Officer, commented

“We were overwhelmed by the support of our shop from locals and those coming in from the surrounding areas to come to support us. It was a fantastic opportunity to be able to see people, safely and social distanced. The icing on the cake was being able to support this fantastic cause when we know charities are struggling at the minute due to the pandemic. I would like to thank everyone involved in this project, especially to Margaret Murphy who took the lead on this very successful project”.

The National Lottery Community Fund have been supporting Bann Maine West since 2018 in a five year funded project working with older people in the area. The original ‘Lunch & Learn’ project has had to be put on hold due to the pandemic but we continue to liaise with our contacts via letter, telephone and Zoom and the shop will be another way to liaise with our older people.

Bann Maine West Community Cluster was set up in 2010 with the support of the local Council with the purpose of working with community groups. We work with Portglenone Enterprise Group, Cloney Rural Development Association, Grange Cross Community Association, Hillstown Rural Community Group, Cullybackey Community Partnership and Tullygarley & District Residents Association. We have been and continue to be involved in a wide range of projects working with groups individually as well as quite a few joint projects. Our member groups enjoy learning and supporting each other to keep improving our local areas.

For more information on our initiatives please get in touch by phone 02825882281 or email admin@bannmainewest.co.uk. More details can be found on our website www.bannmainewest.co.uk