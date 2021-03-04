EuroMillions Win for Lucky County Down Man

A MYSTERY EuroMillions winner, known only as Mr. L from County Down, has won £137,339.50. The lucky man matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday 16 February and plans to pay off his mortgage and treat his family.

Lucky Mr. L played a personal selection of birthday numbers via the National Lottery app which led to his life-changing win.

In the current situation, The National Lottery is encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to only buy or check their tickets in retail in line with government guidance. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you’re a winner.

The lucky County Down resident has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr. L for winning this fantastic prize. After a few simple taps he has become a EuroMillions winner overnight and can look forward to treating his family.”

Whether you have your own special numbers or prefer to play using a Lucky Dip selection, national-lottery.co.uk makes playing simple and easy. By setting up an online National Lottery Direct Debit you can guarantee that you never miss out with the added bonus of having no ticket to worry about or numbers to check.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including EuroMillions, Lotto, Set For Life and Thunderball. Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.

By playing any National Lottery game, players help to raise an average of £30M every week for National Lottery Good Causes across the UK. This money helps support arts, community and charity, heritage, education, environment and the sport sectors – everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nation’s athletes win Olympic and Paralympic gold medals. To date, more than £42BN has been raised and distributed to National Lottery Good Causes through more than 625,000 individual grants.

Thanks to National Lottery players, up to £800M is being used by charities and organisations affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak across the communities, the arts, heritage and sport. This includes up to £400M in funding support from the National Lottery Community Fund which is being used to help groups best placed to support people and communities through the crisis – from helping support food banks to causes that combat loneliness and isolation, support for the elderly and projects that aid health in the community.