Gunmen back on our streets

TWO men have been arrested after pictures circulated on social media of masked men with suspected firearms in Crumlin.

The men, aged 57 and 48-years-old, were arrested in Crumlin on Friday evening on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Both men were in police custody at the weekend.

Photos emerged on social media last week of men posing in the area of Ballydonaghy Meadows wearing camouflaged jackets with their faces covered, holding what looks like some kind of firearm.

One of the pictures is captioned ‘RAD’ with a tricolour.

Graffiti also appeared in the area warning ‘IRA territory drug dealers out’.

The incident sparked condemnation from across the political spectrum, with local reps clamouring to voice their disgust.

Commenting on the arrests, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The arrests are in relation to images circulating on social media believed to have been taken at the Ballydonaghy Meadows area earlier this week,”

“Police are also investigating reports of graffiti on property in the Ballydonaghy Meadows area believed to have also occurred earlier this week.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and appeal to anyone with any information who saw any suspicious activity in these areas overnight, to call us on 101, and quote reference number 375 of 24/02/21," the PSNI spokesperson said.

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

**For full story, see Page 3**