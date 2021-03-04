No rise in rates

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Council has confounded all expectations by freezing local rates.

It is a truly remarkable turnabout following a year of unprecedented pressure on the public purse.

The pandemic has cast a long shadow over the last 12 months, and the council was not immune from the negative impact.

Long periods of lockdown forced leisure centres, sporting facilities, theatres and much else besides to close - cutting several vital revenue streams.

Council spotted the looming financial crisis in the early days and warned that jobs may have to be axed to balance the books.

Even with significant redundancies, insiders were warning that ratepayers could still be looking at a hike of perhaps 30 per cent in their rates bills.

The question of mass job losses made it all the way to Stormont, with a welcome if belated announcement that councils would be able to avail of the furlough scheme after all.

Council top brass breathed a collective sigh of relief - but there was a recognition that there was still much to do.

They embarked on a wide-ranging review of their finances, slashing spending across the board.

Slowly the grim warning of a huge rates hike began to recede, though there was a recognition that an increase of sorts was probably inevitable.

The fact that they have managed to freeze the rates entirely in such hostile trading conditions is hugely impressive - and undoubtedly most welcome to households expecting the worst.

Residents in the overwhelming majority of council areas across the province are not expected to be so fortunate.

Mayor Jim Montgomery said the council took the decision to help hard-pressed businesses and the public already struggling as a result of the economic impact of the global pandemic.

“Our council has consistently sought to deliver best value for our ratepayers with the lowest rates year-on-year increases since councils across Northern Ireland merged in 2015,” he said last night (Monday).

“However the challenge we faced this year was exceptional.

“For months, members have been mindful that any decisions we made, would ultimately impact on today’s announcement.

“This was a difficult process, but I am pleased today with the result.

“The key concern for members was that we should prioritise businesses and households, and today’s announcement is a clear demonstration of that commitment.”