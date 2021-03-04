Petrol bomb attack in Kells

Police are appealing for information following a report of a petrol bomb incident at a property in Kells last night (Wednesday 3rd March).

Inspector Michelle Adams said: “Just after 9.30pm, it was reported that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the Crosshill View area.

“A window was smashed and the front door was damaged during the incident.

“No-one was in the property at the time.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area yesterday evening or who has any information, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1930 of 03/03/21. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”