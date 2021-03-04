Rostrevor man faces trial on attempted rape charge

By Donal McMahon

A SOUTH Down man has been sent for trial on charges of attempted rape.

Barry Burns (54) of Kilbroney Road, Rostrevor is further charged with sexual assault on July 26, 2020.

A preliminary enquiry was processed at Newry magistrates court on Wednesday.

The defendant told the court that he understood the charges.

No objections were made on the preliminary enquiry taking place.

The accused brought forward no evidence or witnesses at this time.

Deputy district judge Anne Marshall said she was satisfied there was a case to answer.

No contrary submissions were made by defence.

Defence barrister, Barry McKenna made an application for one counsel ahead of the trial.

Deputy district judge Anne Marshall released the defendant on £500 bail with the case adjourned to Newry crown court for a trail to be arranged on April 22.