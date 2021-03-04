Two arrested after aggravated burglary in Newry

Detectives investigating the report of an aggravated burglary in Newry last night (3rd March) have made two arrests.

Police received a report at around 11:40am that the male occupant of a house on Killeavy Road returned home to find two male intruders inside the property. The man was threatened at knifepoint by the suspects, who had caused damage to the property.

Officers subsequently arrested two men, aged 21 and 22 years old, on suspicion of offences including aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Both men remain in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detective Sergeant James Johnston said: “Thankfully, the victim and another witness who was present were not physically injured; however, this must have been a distressing ordeal for them.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the Killeavey Road area yesterday between 11:20am and 11:45am and noticed any suspicious activity, including anyone who noticed anything out of the ordinary to call our detectives in Ardmore on 101, quoting reference number 626 of 03/03/21.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/