Police investigating assault of man in shop

POLICE in Strabane are appealing for witnesses following the report of an assault at commercial premises in Bradley Way on Thursday, February 25.
Sergeant Niamh McDermott said: “At approximately 5pm on February 25, police were called to a commercial premises following the report of an assault on a male by another man.
“It is understood the male then left the premises. He is described as wearing a beanie, brown jacket and light jeans.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact detectives at Strabane on 101 quoting reference number 1460 25/02/21."
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/