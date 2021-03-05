After suffering from mental health issues, Sonya now wants to shine a light on charities

AN equestrian coach, who in the past has suffered from depression and anxiety, is bidding to raise awareness of mental health issues and help promote charities which can help.

Four years ago, brave Sonya McAleer, from Omagh, realised that she was suffering from depression and anxiety.

"I will be totally honest, it took so much out of me that even the smallest task like getting out of bed felt like too much," she admitted.

"I’m so lucky to have wonderful support from my partner Warren, my family, friends and I came out the other side.

"That being said it's still something that I have to work on daily, especially within the past year with the current situation in our society."

"As a show jumper and equestrian coach all too often I am coming across both children and adults who are also suffering from mental illness.

"It is because of this that I have created the Irish Equestrian Mental Health Project. This project is very close to my heart and I want to use my voice to help others within our sport."

Sonya's first step with this project is to raise awareness for the charity AWARE NI.

AWARE is the depression charity for Northern Ireland - and the only charity working exclusively for people with depression and bipolar disorder.

AWARE delivers mental health and well-being programmes into communities, schools, colleges, universities and workplaces.

"Unfortunately, during my illness, I didn’t know about the amazing support that a charity like this could offer me," Sonya continued.

"I feel many people within our community could benefit from this charity. Therefore, the aim of this project is to raise awareness of mental health charities within the equestrian community, so people know where they can go for help."

The starting point for Sonya is to raise much-needed funds for AWARE and she plans to do this by hosting a charity raffle online.

"The raffle is now live on my business facebook Sonya McAleer - Freelance Equine Coach," she said.

"I am blown away by the generosity of everyone. We have some amazing prizes up for grabs including a tour of Karlswood with Cian O'Connor, Private lesson with Olympic Dressage rider Heike Holstein, Cover for Grand Prix Stallion Vivald'Ick who was recently brought to Ireland by Robertson Equine and John Haughey and many many other wonderful prizes.

"Prizes are still being received and I will keep everyone updated through my Facebook page."