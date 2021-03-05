Epic trek to raise funds for local war museum

IF you attended school in Ballymena over the past 15 years - or you have any interest in the role played by local people in 20th century conflicts - then there is a better than even chance that you’ve met David McCallion.

He’s the man behind the astonishing collection at the ‘War years Remembered’ museum in Ballyclare.

His ‘travelling exhibition’ of memorabilia from both world wars and beyond has been viewed by thousands of people from this area over the years.

Having given so much to the community, David and the museum are now in serious need of some support in return.

David, who traces his family roots back to the Harryville area of Ballymena, is desperate to secure the future of the museum which he established in 1994, for generations to come.

Now he and a n umber of volunteers are on an arduous trek of 602 miles, using treadmills, to replicate the distance from Ballyclare to the beaches of Normandy, in ‘The Footsteps of Heroes’.

They hope to raise much needed funds to secure the future of the museum, allowing them to continue their work in preserving the history, life stories and artefacts of many service personnel who fought for their country.

The pandemic has had a devastating effect on the museum, losing almost all of its annual income. However, the team has continued to support anyone requiring research, including documentary makers, authors and families of veterans and veterans themselves.

They have done this free of charge. ‘War Years Remembered’ has not received any government funding or support during the pandemic and have relied, entirely, on donations. The future of the museum is under serious threat and this has prompted the younger volunteers to hold a fundraiser and ‘In the Footsteps of Heroes’ was born.

‘War Years Remembered’ is more than a museum, it is a complete learning experience and the volunteers are dedicated in telling the stories of veterans and in educating the community on the shared experiences of war.

It has inspired young people to give their time to ensure these stories are told and it holds artefacts that cannot be found anywhere else, for example they are the custodians of the war chest and military possessions of Lt Col Robert Blair Mayne DSO(3 Bars).

The collection contains near priceless gems mainly from the two World Wars but the social history of the era is told too via a specially reconstructed house from Glenwood Street in the Shankill area which shows the way people used to live, with scrubbing boards, mangles and tin baths in front of the fire. It also has an Anderson air raid shelter in the back garden.

Journalist Ivan Lyttle penned this evocative piece on the museum back in 2018 after a near disaster with flood waters.

"We are all about bringing history to life," says David. "And our visitors have said that we're the best military museum in Ireland. There are items so rare here the folks in the Imperial War Museum in London would give their right arms to have them."

And not all the memorabilia is linked to Britain. A number of Nazi documents and artefacts are on display include one belonging to Himmler's right-hand man in the SS, Reinhard Heydrich, the so-called Butcher of Prague.

A cup which was owned by Heydrich, who was one of the chief architects of the Final Solution that sent six million Jews to their deaths and crushed the Czech resistance movement, is in the museum which opened two years ago.

Also on show are a vast array of British wartime medals and uniforms as well as helmets, headgear and a massive number of deactivated weapons of all shapes and sizes.

For as long as he can remember, David has been slowly but surely been building up his collection which now has thousands of items in it.

"One of my first memories is of going into a church hall for a sale and I was able to buy lots of war medals for as little as 10p a go," he says.

Not quite so cheap was what David says is the only D-Day vehicle in an Irish museum- a Morris Quad gun tractor which was used to tow artillery pieces like anti-tank weapons.

David paid thousands for it, but he reckons it was a bargain.

"It's one of only six that are left in the world," he says. "And we also have the only Irish Army armoured car outside the south of Ireland. And there's a Polston anti-aircraft gun that was designed by Polish engineers to shoot down the German's V1 and V2 rockets."

David is also proud of his collection of Royal Enfield motorbikes from the war along with models of horses which are kitted out in impressive style, one in tribute to Private George Ellison of the 5th Irish Lancers who was the last British casualty of the First World War. He died just 90 minutes before the Armistice on the 11th hour of November 11, 1918.

The museum which has more than 100 fully uniformed mannequins on view and another 200 uniforms in reserve also reflects the contribution during the war years of soldiers from other countries who passed through Northern Ireland or were based here.

One historic piece is a star spangled banner which flew between 1943 and 1947 at the US military cemetery at Lisnabreeny in Castlereagh. Also commemorated are Belgian soldiers who came to Northern Ireland to train in the 40s and Polish pilots who flew from the old Ballyhalbert airfield in Co Down.

The museum also acknowledges the parts played by the Ulster Volunteer Force and the Irish Volunteers during the Great War, with memorabilia and explanations of how the men who were readying for battle in Ireland during the Home Rule crisis united to fight the Germans in Europe.

There's also a Royal Irish Constabulary uniform which belonged to a policeman from Limerick who served in Dublin during the worst of the conflict.

David's passion for preserving the legacy of war took off as a child after his grandfather, also called David McCallion, gave him the a chocolate tin and belt from his wartime service. But records of his career are sadly sketchy.

"I think he may have been in France before he went to Salonika where he had a bad time. He told me quite a bit about the difficult days," says David, whose other grandfather William 'Chalky' White never talked about his experiences during the war.

David's great-uncle Samuel was one of 97 soldiers killed by the Germans as the British retreated towards Dunkirk in what became the Le Paradis massacre in France in 1940.

"Sammy's picture is on the wall in the museum," says David, who discovered that five White cousins saw action overseas with the Army or Navy.

One of them broke with tradition in 1992 by not going to his usual venue after the Remembrance Day ceremony and was knocked down and killed by a car outside the pub he'd been visiting in east Belfast.

David only discovered the full extent about the military legacy on both sides of his family after he found time on his hands as he recuperated after an accident… with a heavyweight Bofors gun of all things.

It fell on me as I was restoring it," says David. "I broke my back in two places and sustained other injuries. Which meant I had time to do a little of my own research."

Until settling in the Ballyclare base David had been running mobile exhibitions around Northern Ireland, but having a more permanent home meant that he and his colleagues could introduce displays of wartime trenches for instance.

David says it's heartening to see so many people taking an interest in the Irish sacrifices during the wars.

He recalls how shattered he was when he saw the Ulster Tower at the Somme for the first time in the 80s. "The door was hanging off and the roof had holes in it. I was annoyed that this had happened to the memorial to the men who had left Northern Ireland to go and fight," he says.

"Yet at the same time the memorials in the area to soldiers from other countries were well-kept and I felt we were hard done by as a nation."

The tower has, of course, been now completely refurbished and attracts thousands of visitors every year.

David is hopeful that his museum can draw increasing support in the days ahead.

Community groups and school parties from as far away as Fermanagh have been to the museum where guided tours are available though organisers urge people to ring in advance of their visits.

David who knows the stories behind all of the artefacts on display stresses that the WYR venture is not in competition with any other museums in Northern Ireland.

"We have lent material to other places, we are just doing things differently. We are here to fill in the gaps," says David who had to learn the technical know-how to carry out the restoration and repairs on a number of vehicles he acquired for the museum.

"Some of them were rusted and had bits missing from them. I had to find out how to do things like spot-welding for example. But really this has all been a labour of love for me," he says.

"I feel that I can't let down the people who are represented here. I am their voice. I bring them back to life.

"Visitors who have seen their ancestor's uniforms in the museum have urged me to never give up because they feel that if they are on view, their forefathers will never be dead.

"As someone once said to me if I gave half the passion to my wife that I give to this place, she'd be a happy woman," he laughs.

Donations can be made via. https://www.justgiving.com/campaign

/inthefootstepsofheroes