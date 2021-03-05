Major new factory extension for Ballymena-based firm

Mid and East Antrim firm Apeer Doors have much to celebrate after successfully completing their new 20,000ft2 factory extension.

Despite the huge challenges of Covid-19, the Ballymena-based door company also managed to increase its workforce through the creation of 45 additional jobs in 2020.

Apeer Doors seen an increase in the demand for their composite doors with people using the time indoors during lockdown to upgrade their homes, and with the projection of more homes being built across the UK, the demand for their product is expected to remain high.

Production Director of Apeer Doors, Chris Wilson said: “We started the year strongly, but like many others we were forced to close for a period due to lockdown.

“We worked hard during this period to ensure the factory was as safe as possible for our workforce when we re-opened in May, and since then we have seen increased demand for our Apeer Composite Doors.

“This enabled us to hire additional personnel and we are determined to continue to grow the business through 2021 and beyond.”

The Chair of Mid and East Antrim’s Manufacturing Task Force (MTF), Graham Whitehurst MBE said: “Apeer Doors are now one of the largest employers in the Ballymena area and a key member of the MTF.

“I was delighted to hear about their success in 2020 and that they have been able to provide employment for 45 people.

“I very much look forward to continuing to support the growth of one of our key local manufacturing companies.

“The MTF and Council’s Economic Development Team will continue to work closely with Chris and the team at Apeer to provide any support we can to aid business growth and development.”

Through continued investment in digital marketing to help build upon the Apeer door and Lumi window brands, the company hopes to continue to grow throughout 2021.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Manufacturing Task Force was set up in 2018 to mitigate the impact of the closures of leading local employers and provide a robust platform for inward investment, increased employment opportunities and economic development. Currently over 65 companies and stakeholders now form an integral part of the taskforce – actively helping each other find shared solutions to common problems in areas such as skills, productivity and energy.